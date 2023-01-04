Agincourt Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 15.4% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $98.06. 127,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

