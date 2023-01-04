Aion (AION) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $461,947.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

