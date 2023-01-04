Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Akero Therapeutics worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

AKRO traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 6,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,621. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $884,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,180.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837,032 shares of company stock valued at $79,762,106. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.