Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

