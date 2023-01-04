Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $54.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023726 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,850,974 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,652,845 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

