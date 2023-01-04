Algorand Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $47.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023494 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003828 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,851,165 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,653,035 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

