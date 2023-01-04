Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,980,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 69,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 12.8 %
NYSE BABA traded up $11.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. 1,830,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,509,614. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $274.67 billion, a PE ratio of 248.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
