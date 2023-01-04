Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.99 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

