Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 139,142 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 12,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

