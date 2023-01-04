Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $79.28 million and $8.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.01533750 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008622 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00017907 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035232 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.49 or 0.01773383 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.