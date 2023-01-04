Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 2.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,781,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $749.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.16.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

