American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 16,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 6.0 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 331,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

