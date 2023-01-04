American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 16,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 6.0 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 331,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

