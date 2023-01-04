American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 84.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE AFG opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

