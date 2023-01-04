American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Insider Transactions at American Superconductor
In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
American Superconductor Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.35. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
