Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplifon from €29.00 ($30.85) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

