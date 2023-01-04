Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last 90 days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.