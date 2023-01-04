Analysts Set Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT at $63.15

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($65.21) to €63.60 ($67.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amundi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Amundi has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

