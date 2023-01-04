Analysts Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $62.00

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 457.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

