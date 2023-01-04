Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $81.23

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

