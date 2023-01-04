Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 4th (AIBRF, APP, ASOMY, BHOOY, BRAG, DEO, HLFFF, ITJTY, JRONY, PDRDY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 4th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 660 ($7.95).

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42).

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22).

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from SEK 140 to SEK 135. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

