Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 2.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.20 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

