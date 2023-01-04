Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 3.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 33,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

