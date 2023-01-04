Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $362.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

