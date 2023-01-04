Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30). 22,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.84 million and a PE ratio of 537.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.51.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

See Also

