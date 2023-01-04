Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 1.9%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 38,597,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 37,308,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £46.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.70.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

