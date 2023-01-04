Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.69 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $1,624.62 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,250.98 or 0.07432586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00445499 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.02221463 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.66 or 0.30436092 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

