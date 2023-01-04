Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 19,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,224,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,631. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

