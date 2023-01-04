Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,374. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

