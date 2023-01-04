APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. APENFT has a market cap of $119.60 million and $11.54 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

