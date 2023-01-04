API3 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.40 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. API3 has a market cap of $67.40 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00006443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00475487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.02232617 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.52 or 0.30426276 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

