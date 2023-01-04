Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

