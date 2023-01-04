Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 668,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,010.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 153,733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 231.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.