Arweave Price Hits $6.98 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00041281 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $233.07 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,906.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00601123 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00255794 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
