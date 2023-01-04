Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 8.9% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 167,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 124,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.52 million and a P/E ratio of -29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources ( TSE:AOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Articles

