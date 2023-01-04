ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00228863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05532542 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,748,898.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

