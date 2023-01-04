ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.0 %
AACG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
