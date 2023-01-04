ATB Capital Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.72.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 161,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,186. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.77 million. Research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

