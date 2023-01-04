Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 120 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average is $198.97. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $223.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.