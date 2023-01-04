Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,549 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.