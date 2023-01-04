Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

