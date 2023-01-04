Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

