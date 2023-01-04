Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 1,746 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 621.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,033,000 after buying an additional 6,977,338 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.