Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DVY stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

