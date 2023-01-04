Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $920,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

