ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.18. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

ATRenew Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at $607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

