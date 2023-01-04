Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $18,488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,318,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

ATAK opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

