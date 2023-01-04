Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($117.02) target price from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday.

Aurubis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €77.98 ($82.96) on Monday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.40 and its 200 day moving average is €66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

