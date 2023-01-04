Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Announces GBX 2.80 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

LON AUTO opened at GBX 533.60 ($6.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 2,081.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 577.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 735.60 ($8.86).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 635 ($7.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.18) to GBX 528 ($6.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.95) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.39) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.83 ($7.58).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.