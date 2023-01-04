Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 6.4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 2,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 575,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Autohome Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

