Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($6.81) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $810.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.